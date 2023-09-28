One guy is going viral after going on what he thought was a great date…Until he posted a recap of what he discovered when he got home… Plus, a health & beauty expert says there’s one part of our body 99% of people are cleaning the wrong way!
bj-blog | bj-rand
By Alexis Fuller |
PODCAST: TikTok Click Shock (09/28/23)
One guy is going viral after going on what he thought was a great date…Until he posted a recap of what he discovered when he got home… Plus, a health & beauty expert says there’s one part of our body 99% of people are cleaning the wrong way!