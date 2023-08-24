We played True Confessions: Summer Edition! Each host has envelopes with either true embarrassing confessions or outright lies inside. They have to read the story in their envelope and then their co-hosts have 30 seconds to determine if they’re lying or telling the truth about summers past…
By Alexis Fuller |
PODCAST: True Confessions: Summer Edition
