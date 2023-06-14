Brooke can’t stand Young Jeffrey’s behavior at the airport, Jose needs romance advice from the listeners, Alexis befriended a guy who owns MULTIPLE YACHTS, and Jeffrey recaps the Award Show that he and Brooke hosted last week! It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
By Alexis Fuller |
PODCAST: What’s On Your Mind? (06/14/23)
