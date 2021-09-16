Post Malone announces Posty Fest 2021 lineup featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert

iStock/Blue Planet Studio

Post Malone‘s Posty Fest is back this year and has expanded to two days with a lineup including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Tyga and Jack Harlow.

The bill, which Malone revealed Thursday on Instagram, is set to feature over 20 acts performing October 30-31 at AT&T Stadium in Post’s hometown of Arlington, Texas.

The “Rockstar” rapper says that in addition to music, the festival will also offer carnival games, rides, monster trucks, karaoke, giveaways, and much more

Last year, the annual event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Pharrell Williams, Meek Mill, Jaden Smith, Doja Cat, Rae Sremmurd and Saint Jhn were among the artists who performed.

Tickets for Posty Fest 2021 are now on sale on Seatgeek.com.

