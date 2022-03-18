Post Malone donates signed Fender Squire guitar to raise money for abused children

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Post Malone is doing his part to help one of the nation’s most vulnerable communities — abused children.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah, Police Department announced that the “Circles” rapper pitched in to assist in ongoing fundraising efforts to support Camp Hope Utah, an organization benefiting child victims or witnesses of crime.

The Grammy nominee is a resident of Utah and lives in an impressive bunker outside of Salt Lake City.

“CHPD is helping the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office raise money for Camp Hope Utah sponsoring abused kids,” the department announced on Twitter. “Post Malone donated this signed Fender Squire guitar to help raise money.”

The department included several photos of the cream-colored guitar, including a closeup of Posty’s signature, which he embellished with a peace sign, smiley face and three hearts.

If you want to get your hands on this rare Post Malone collectible — and help children while you’re at it — the department said to “email an offer to: CampHopeUtah@ch.Utah.gov.”

Camp Hope, which is a national organization, operates summer camps for abused children and allows them to enjoy activities such as fishing, crafts and campfires while working with trained, trauma-informed counselors.

