Post Malone is “pumped beyond belief” to become a father: “I’m going to be a hot dad”

Post Malone cannot wait to become a father and said it’s something he’s always wanted to be.

Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the “Circles” rapper opened up about expecting his first child with his girlfriend, whom he has kept out of the public eye.

“I’m pumped beyond belief,” he said of entering fatherhood and joked, “I’m going to be a hot dad.”

Post, whose birth name is Austin Post, revealed he has wanted to become a dad since he was a kid. “I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere. It was a baby doll,” he said. “I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it.”

Post is getting ready for the Friday release of his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and spoke about the new pressures artists face to promote their music. The nine-time Grammy nominee admitted singers are urged to go viral on TikTok to hype up a song, essentially backing up Halsey‘s claim that their label held up the release of their song “So Good” until they could manufacture a viral moment.

Although he said TikTok is “great” for “discovering talented people,” it’s drastically changed how albums are released.

Post explained, “It’s just so hard for me to make something natural.” The “Sunflower” singer said he’s also not embracing social media as much for mental health reasons.

“I just think it’s my personal opinion and the changes that I’ve made, mentally, to distance myself from that,” he said of his relationship with social media. “That’s really impacted my life in a positive way.”

“Social media is something that I’m not super comfortable with,” he confessed.

