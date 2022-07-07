Post Malone reveals Mark Wahlberg inspired his wine label

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Post Malone is more than a Grammy-nominated artist and new dad, he’s also the mastermind behind Maison No. 9 — the popular line of French rosé wine. But, why did he want to get into winemaking?

Speaking to Haute Living, the “Circles” rapper credited actor Mark Wahlberg — whom he co-starred with in Spenser — for inspiring his new venture.

“My first genuine experience and enjoyment of wine came from drinking reds with Mark Wahlberg at his birthday party,” said Malone. “I got to sample a large amount of really epic wines and that’s when I got hooked.”

Post’s manager, Dre London, joined in on helping him make Maison No. 9 after watching him and Wahlberg enjoy their wine.

“After I saw him and Mark Wahlberg spending too much money on expensive wine once, I just thought, no, it’s time to tap into this market and get it done,” London explained, adding the two sank about $30,000 on the top shelf stuff. “Since Post Malone loves wine so much, let’s do wine,” he added.

Dre and Post put their heads together and decided to go into the rosé market because, at the time, there was “no one attached to” it. The “Sunflower” singer added that he wanted to tackle the pink wine because “rosé is just fun.”

“Getting into wine is super intimidating so when we decided to make the jump, rosé seemed like the best place to start,” Post said, noting he also “wanted to make something that everyone can drink.”

“I’m super happy with what we’ve created and we have lots of awesome stuff coming up as well,” he teased, adding his brand is now expanding to at least six new countries.

You can find the stores that sell Maison No. 9 on their website.

