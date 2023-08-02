Post Malone says he’s slowed down on drinking since welcoming his daughter

Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

Post Malone says he’s the “happiest he’s ever been” since becoming a father, but he also admits fatherhood has unlocked a whole new set of worries.

On a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked the singer what his biggest fear in life is, and Post said his fears have changed since welcoming his daughter in May 2022.

“I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear,” he said. “That’s why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body.”

Post also gushed about his fiancée, whom he has yet to name. He said they got engaged in Las Vegas two years ago and she initially said no when he tried to propose while drunk. He asked her the next day, sober this time, and she said yes.

“I could tell … her heart is so massive,” he said. “I’ve always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she’s, like, #1 mom in the f****** universe.”

