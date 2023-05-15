Post Malone sees guy singing in a bar, gives him a down payment on a house

Don Arnold/WireImage

Attention, cash-strapped aspiring musicians: Try performing in bar near where Post Malone is touring.

After Posty performed at an arena in Glasgow, Scotland, a few days ago, he went to a local bar and saw a guy named Gregor Coleman perform. As The Daily Record reports, Gregor finished his set and went over to try to meet Posty, who waved him through, embraced him and told him, “That was amazing!”

Posty invited Gregor to accompany him to a private bar to sing with him. As Gregor told Capital Scotland radio, “He then asked me how much I would charge to sing with him, and I was like, ‘Well, nothing, because you’re Post Malone!'”

“And I couldn’t believe it … he offered me financial help to go and sing with him, which I thought was crazy because I was telling him I was saving for a house, so he helped me out with that,” Gregor continued. “So I was round singing songs with him for hours.”

When one of the radio hosts asked him, “Did Post Malone buy your first house?” Gregor said, “Well I’ve got a deposit there, put it that way, which is crazy! At first I didn’t believe him.”

On Instagram, Gregor posted a photo of himself with Posty, writing, “Never thought whilst heading out the door with my guitar on Friday night for my gig at @wunderbarglasgow that I’d meet @postmalone and have such a life changing experience.”

“The hours spent with this gent chatting and jamming was life changing in itself, not to mention what followed,” he added. “This could be my time to hit the ground running.”

