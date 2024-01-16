Post Malone, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter and more playing 2024 Governors Ball

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The lineup for the 2024 edition of the Governors Ball festival has been revealed.

Post Malone and SZA are among the headliners for the event, which will take place June 7-9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. Other headliners include 21 Savage, Peso Pluma and The Killers.

Additional performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Stephen Sanchez, Doechii, Carly Rae Jepsen, Dominic Fike, P1Harmony, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, Mimi Webb, Bakar and Yung Gravy.

Tickets go on presale beginning Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit GovBall.com.

