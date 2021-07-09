Post Malone taps Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee for new “Motley Crew” video

Adam DeGross

Since his new song is called “Motley Crew,” it makes sense that Post Malone would ask a member of legendary hair-metal band Mötley Crüe to join him in the video.

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee stars in the video for the song, which premiered Friday. The clip, shot at California’s Auto Club Speedway, finds Posty hitting the racetrack with Lee, French Montana, Big Sean, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Tyla Yaweh and NASCAR stars Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Prior to “Motley Crew,” Post actually released a song called “Tommy Lee,” with Tyla Yaweh. He also collaborated with Lee on a remix of the track.

“Motley Crew” is Posty’s first new original release of 2021, and the lead track from what’s described as a “companion project” to an upcoming documentary.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

