Post Malone teases "rock and roll legends" for NYE show, raves about Costco: "It's like heaven"

Being in lockdown is inspiring people to do things they’ve never done before, and Post Malone is no different: He recently made his first trip to Costco.

Appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, Post said, “I never knew the beauty of Costco. And one day I woke up and I had, like, an epiphany and I was just, like, ‘Let’s go to Costco!'”

After detailing how he got his membership card with “the worst picture on the back I’ve ever seen of me,” he added, “It’s a beautiful place. It’s like heaven.”

While he didn’t reveal what he likes to buy at Costco, Post did tell Jimmy that he doesn’t wait in line for the free food samples. “I’m not a very patient guy,” he explained. “I like to get in and get out, get my goodies.”

The reason for Post’s appearance on the show was to promote his upcoming New Year’s Eve concert sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer. “I’m doing a couple of my songs…some rock ‘n roll legends, we just kinda jam out and have a little fun,” Posty said of the gig.

While he says he couldn’t reveal who those “legends” are, Malone’s previously collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne and Aerosmith and even did an entire online performance of Nirvana songs — and two members of that band are, of course, still with us.

You can find out how to watch the New Year’s Eve show at nye.budlight.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

