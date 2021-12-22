Post Malone to spice up your Friday nights with ‘Magic: The Gathering’ partnership

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group

Post Malone is ready to face a greater challenge with his latest endeavor — bringing back Friday Night Magic with the role-playing platform, Wizards of the Coast.

Posty, who is an outspoken fan of Magic: The Gathering, owned by Wizards of the Coast, aims to reboot the popular play program for the trading card game. The Grammy winner will help bring back those Friday night Magic tournaments to game stores across the globe and entice new players to give the tabletop strategy game a try.

The “Circles” rapper said in a statement, “I’m obsessed with Magic: The Gathering. This is really a dream come true. We’ll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out.”

He also teased on Twitter, “It’s about to get wild.”

Nathan Stewart, head of franchise marketing for Wizards of the Coast, offered in a separate comment, “You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Magic: The Gathering than Post Malone.”

“As a fan for years, he knows just how much Friday Night Magic means to players. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget,” continued Stewart.

Magic: The Gathering was released in 1993 and has ballooned into a global fan base of 50 million players.

Back at it with @Wizards_Magic🙂 It’s about to get wild #MTGPartner pic.twitter.com/wVsqKU4qgy — twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) December 21, 2021

