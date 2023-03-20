Post Malone’s “Circles” lawsuit commences with jury selection on Tuesday

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Post Malone will soon stand trial in the authorship dispute over his hit song “Circles.” The suit was brought by Canadian musician Tyler Armes, who claims he’s owed partial ownership of the song because he contributed a guitar riff to it.

Billboard reports jury selection in the case starts Tuesday at a U.S. federal courthouse in Los Angeles. It’s believed a verdict can be reached as soon as Friday.

As of Monday, a witness list has not been released, so it is unknown who will testify in court. However, Post’s lawyers confirmed in August he’ll voluntarily testify in the case.

His lawyers told the outlet over the summer, “He fully intends to appear to refute plaintiff’s claims.”

As previously reported, Armes claims he contributed a guitar riff, and co-wrote the chords and bass line for “Circles.” He adds he was originally offered publishing royalties capped at 5 percent, but the offer was withdrawn when he tried negotiating for more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.