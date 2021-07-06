Post Malone’s releasing new song called “Motley Crew”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After paying tribute to Tommy Lee, Post Malone is now turning his attention to all of Mötley Crüe.

According to an Instagram message from the “Circles” artist’s manager Dre London, Post is premiering a new track called “Motley Crew” — spelled correctly, dictionary-wise, and with no umlauts — this Friday, July 9.

Post, a big hard rock and metal fan, released a song called “Tommy Lee” last summer with hip-hop artist Tyla Yaweh. He also collaborated with the Mötley drummer on a remix of the track.

You can listen to “Motley Crew” the song while you wait for Mötley Crüe the band to launch their long-awaited reunion tour, which is set to finally kick off in 2022 after being postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

