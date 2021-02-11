Post & Pikachu? Post Malone doing virtual concert on Pokémon Day

Courtesy Pokémon

Post Malone is teaming with Pokémon for a special virtual concert, which will feature the chart-topping star performing in animated form.

The concert will take place on Pokémon Day, February 27, and is part of the brand’s 25th Anniversary celebrations.

“I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome,” said Post in a statement.

In the trailer for the show, Post is shown slowly walking onstage, as he says dramatically, “It’s crazy. I never would have guessed we would be here today after 25 years. It’s you, the fans, that make all this possible. It’s been a wild journey so far but now we’re here and it feels so good.”

We then see he’s holding a Poké Ball, whereupon he’s magically transformed into an animation of himself, and then steps onstage.

You can watch the concert for free on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, Pokémon’s official Twitch channel, and on Pokémon’s 25th anniversary website starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27. At the end of the concert, more details about music-related Pokémon celebrations will be revealed. Katy Perry has already been announced as one of the participants.





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.