Poster revealed for Whitney Houston movie, ‘﻿I Wanna Dance with Somebody’

Phil Dent/Redferns

We finally have our first look at the poster for the upcoming Whitney Houston movie, I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

The movie’s official Twitter account debuted the poster Monday, which shows star Naoimi Ackie dressed in a black leather jacket, white tank, skinny jeans and black ankle boots — the same outfit Whitney wore for her “So Emotional” music video. Her arms are splayed wide and her head is thrown back as she strikes a joyful pose on the poster.

“Don’t you wanna dance?” the account teased. “Whitney Houston, the greatest voice, has an even greater story. I Wanna Dance With Somebody is exclusively in movie theaters December.”

Clive Davis, who signed Houston to Arista Records, is producing the movie and previously told USA Today, “The goal…is to come up with a very realistic, very honest story…as well as capturing her losing battle with addiction, capturing her vocal genius and influence on music and contemporary musicians.” He added that his overall mission with I Wanna Dance is to “present the full story of Whitney Houston impeccably and [ensure] that it will be realistic in every respect.”

I Wanna Dance with Somebody was written by Anthony McCarten, who’s behind the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody movie, which told the story of another late music legend and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.