Prince and Paris Jackson celebrate late father Michael’s birthday

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

On Monday, Michael Joseph “Prince” Jackson Jr. and Paris Jackson remembered their late father, Michael Jackson, on what would’ve been the King of Pop’s 64th birthday.

Prince, 25, posted a series of Instagram photos with his father and siblings — Paris and Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson II.

“Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day,” wrote Prince, who also shared a series of photos and videos from throughout Michael’s career to his Instagram Stories. “Thank you for everything.”

Paris, 24, posted a photo of herself as a toddler kissing Michael on the lips, alongside the simple caption, “hbd.”

As previously reported, it was announced Monday that an expanded version of the best-selling album of all time — Michael’s Thriller — arrives November 18 and is now available for preorder. November marks the 40th anniversary of the album’s release in 1982.

