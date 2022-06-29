R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The singer was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court for a racketeering conviction that involved a dozen separate criminal acts, including sex with underage girls.

In September 2021, Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty of leading a criminal enterprise that recruited women and girls for sex. The charges also included a bribery scheme involving a public official to get a fake ID for Aaliyah so the two could get married when she was 15.

Kelly, 55, had pleaded not guilty to all nine counts he faced and told a Brooklyn judge that he would not testify. He faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and up to life in prison.

Kelly previously avoided prison in 2008 when he was acquitted on 14 counts in a highly publicized child pornography case.

