Ready to feel old? These albums are turning 20 in 2021

2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of some massively popular albums, so we may get some anniversary editions somewhere down the line. While we wait, get ready to feel old — here are a few of them:

Jennifer Lopez‘s J.Lo — Her sophomore album, featuring the hits “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “I’m Real,” “Ain’t It Funny” and “I’m Gonna Be Alright.”

Janet Jackson‘s All for You — Featuring the smash title track and the hit “Someone to Call My Lover”

Destiny’s Child‘s Survivor — The first album to feature the trio lineup of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, it was a huge success, spinning off hits like the title track, “Bootylicious,” “Emotion” and “Independent Women Pt. 1.”

*NSYNC‘s Celebrity — The group’s third and final studio album, featuring “Pop,” “Gone” and “Girlfriend.”

Michelle Branch‘s The Spirit Room — Debut album from the singer/songwriter, featuring the hits “Everywhere” and “All You Wanted.”

Nickelback‘s Silver Side Up — Put the Canadian band on the map and featured the #1 Hot 100 hit “How You Remind Me.”

John Mayer‘s Room for Squares — Debut album for soon-to-be superstar, featuring “No Such Thing” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

Michael Jackson‘s Invincible — Final album released before his 2009 death, featuring “You Rock My World” and features from Carlos Santana and The Notorious B.I.G.

Britney Spears‘ Britney — Her third studio album, featuring a new “mature” sound and the singles “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.”

Shakira‘s Laundry Service — Her first mostly-English album turned her into a crossover pop superstar, thanks to hit singles “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes.”

By Andrea Dresdale

