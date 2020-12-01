Real estate moves for Avril Lavigne, Ellie Goulding, Bazzi, Khalid

David Needleman

Pop stars are buying and selling homes at a brisk pace, according to Dirt.com.

The website reports that Avril Lavigne has plunked down $7.8 million for a private estate that’s “just around the corner” from Lady Gaga‘s $23 million compound in Malibu, CA. The 3,500-square-foot home features great views, an outdoor dry sauna, a fireplace, temperature-controlled wine closet, a fire pit, BBQ, pool and spa.

Meanwhile, Bazzi just paid $3 million for a place in the Hollywood Hills that features four bedrooms and 4.5 baths, a 22-foot high entryway, a master suite with a private balcony, fireplaces, saltwater pool and spa.

On the sales side, it seems Khalid has outgrown his “starter” home in Encino, CA, and has listed it for $2.2 million. The four-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home features a marble fireplace, wraparound terrace, freeform swimming pool, fire pit, patio, chef’s kitchen and indoor/outdoor speakers.

And finally, Ellie Goulding is selling her charming London cottage for $4.35 million. The small-ish home, which used to be a hay loft, is just 2,033 square feet but includes skylights, custom cabinetry, a dressing room and gym. Ellie and her husband, Caspar Jopling, also own a mansion in a different part of London that’s also for sale for $7.7 million, so take your pick.

You can see pictures of all these fabulous homes over at Dirt.com.

