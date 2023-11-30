Releases by SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Kesha, Miley Cyrus among ‘Rolling Stone”s 100 Best Albums of 2023

Top Dawg/RCA

Albums by SZA and Olivia Rodrigo are on top of Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 Best Albums of 2023.

SZA’s SOS tops the magazine’s list as the #1 album of 2023. Rolling Stone says SZA is “a key voice in her generation” and that the album dominated “the cultural conversation on a level no 2023 release could compare with.”

Olivia’s GUTS is #5 on the list, with Rolling Stone writing that with the album, she “captures the insurmountable challenges of coming to fame while coming of age.” The mag calls her “one of her generation’s best pop songwriters.”

The next highest-ranked pop album is Kesha‘s Gag Order at #24, which Rolling Stone says “present[s] an artist pulling herself back up from the brink of madness.” Miley Cyrus‘ Endless Summer Vacation is next at #30: the publication describes it as “a recap of her 15-plus-year career, with Cyrus breezing through genres with the ease of a well-seasoned tourist.”

The rest of the pop albums include Troye Sivan‘s Something to Give Each Other at #34, Dominic Fike‘s Sunburn at #50, Barbie The Album at #66 and Bebe Rexha‘s Bebe at #77.

In addition to SZA and Olivia’s albums, records that made the top 10 include The Record by boygenius, Lil Yachty‘s Let’s Start Here, Mitski‘s The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We and Paramore‘s This Is Why.

