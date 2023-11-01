Reneé Rapp serenades Lola Tung while dressed like Justin Bieber during Halloween show

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp got in the Halloween spirit by dressing up like another pop star during her Brooklyn show Tuesday night.

The singer dressed like Justin Bieber circa his My World 2.0 era, wearing a purple hoodie and baseball cap, paired with white pants and a white jacket. She even covered his “One Less Lonely Girl” and pulled a fan up onstage the way Justin used to do when performing the song.

The fan wasn’t just any fan, however. It was actress Lola Tung, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Lola was handed a bouquet of flowers and took a seat on the stage as Reneé serenaded her.

Reneé also had a special guest at her Monday night concert in New York City. She brought out “Ceilings” singer Lizzy McAlpine to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Wicked with a duet of “For Good.”

