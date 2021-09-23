Report: Adele is “very much in love” with sports agent boyfriend; wants new music out in December

Will Heath/NBC

One sign that Adele’s relationship with sports agent Rich Paul isn’t just a passing phase is the fact that the two recently went Instagram official. But according to a source, their romance is much deeper than that.

A source close to Adele tells E! News, “Adele is very much in love with Rich and their relationship has become more serious in the last few months. They have both met each other’s kids, but have been keeping it low-key around them.”

Adele shares son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. According to The New Yorker, Paul, who’s never been married, has three children.

“They both stay at each other’s places in L.A., and are pretty much inseparable,” adds the source, noting that Adele has been enjoying hanging out with Rich, who reps LeBron James, and his friends.

“She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now,” the insider continues. “She is all about having fun and being in good company and Rich definitely provides that.”

The source also claims that Adele, who hosted SNL last October, is planning to release new songs later this year, hopefully “in December before the holidays.”

As for performing live, the insider claims, “She would love to…go back on tour, but is being cautious of COVID and doesn’t have concrete plans yet.”

