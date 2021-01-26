Report: Adele knocks a million pounds off asking price for her 10-bedroom U.K. mansion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adele has knocked down the price on a 10-bedroom mansion that she’s been trying to sell since 2018.

According to the U.K. tabloid The Sun, after initially putting the home up for sale 7.25 million pounds — that’s just under $10 million — she’s now offering it for the low, low price of 6.5 million pounds, which is just under $9 million.

Adele lived in the mansion, named Lock House, in 2012, but moved out in 2013 to an eight-bedroom mansion a half-hour away. She lived there until 2019 and then moved again.

Lock House is 20,000 square feet and sits on more than 84 acres. It has a number of swimming pools — indoor and outdoor — a helicopter pad, a three-bedroom cottage and a tennis court.

According to The Sun, Adele also owns two homes in West London, one in New York City, two in Beverly Hills and one in Malibu. It’s not clear how all this property is being split up in her recently settled divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.