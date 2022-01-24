Report: Artist accuses Lil Nas X of ripping off her album to promote ﻿’Montero’

Rich Fury/Getty Image

Lil Nas X made headlines by faking a pregnancy to announce the arrival of his debut studio album, Montero, which he later gave “birth” to when it dropped in September. One artist is reportedly claiming he ripped her off to create his “Lil Nas X gives birth” video and is taking him to court.

﻿The Blast ﻿reports that ﻿Dana Dentata﻿, an artist who blends rap and metal music, says the video heavily borrowed imagery from her ﻿Pantychrist﻿ album and the music video for the title track. According to the legal docs, she states Lil Nas X stole “copyrighted material” to use in his video, which she says is “essentially identical to the ‘Pantychrist’ music video and clearly used the work as its basis.”

Dentata furthered in the cease-and-desist, “I demand that you immediately cease the use and distribution of all infringing works derived from the works… or destroy such copies immediately and that you desist from this or any other infringement of her rights in the future.”

Lil Nas X, nor his legal team, have reacted to the pending lawsuit. It is unknown if or when Dentata plans to elevate her complaint.

This isn’t the first time the “Panini” singer was accused of copying elements to use in his work. Upon releasing the “Montero (Call Me By You Name)” music video, he was accused of ripping off FKA Twigs‘ “Cellophane” music video, which had come out a year earlier. The Grammy winner apologized for the similarities and the matter was marked resolved.

