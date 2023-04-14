Report: Britney Spears’ “brutally honest” and “inspiring” memoir is coming this fall

Soon, we’ll have something other than Britney Spears‘ Instagram posts to read.

Page Six reports that the singer’s memoir, for which she reportedly received a $15 million advance, will be coming out in the fall, and a source describes it as “a story of triumph,” as well as “a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”

Page Six reports that Britney worked with a ghostwriter, Sam Lansky, a novelist and journalist who has profiled big names like Adele and Madonna. A source tells Page Six, “Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. It’s truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life.”

Another source dishes that the book “is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty, and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages.”

The source declares, “This book will…shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller.”

