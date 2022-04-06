Report: Britney Spears objects to paying $660K to cover mother’s attorney fees

LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images) BRITNEY SPEARS

Britney Spears asserted in new legal documents that she’s no longer the “family’s sole breadwinner.”

Page Six reports that Britney objected Tuesday to the request that her mother, Lynne Spears, submitted in November, asking Britney to pay her attorney fees, apparently in relation to Britney’s former conservatorship, which total over $660,000.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, argued, “[T]here is no legal authority supporting the petition,” because Lynne Spears was a “third party” in the conservatorship.

“Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family,” the docs reportedly further state, noting the property and amenities Britney “continuously — and generously — paid” for Lynne during the course of the conservatorship, “totaling approximately $1.7 million.”

As Britney awaits a possible judgment, she revealed more about the toll the 13-year conservatorship took on her, and why she’s glad to finally start “living.”

“I have been so guarded the way my life has been the last 3 years…it’s been hard because when I start to really understand my real value…it just gets harder because I’ve been kept from that,” Britney explained in an Instagram post.

She also shared a recent story about accompanying her young nieces to the bathroom without security noticing.

“I felt a freeness that I hadn’t felt in a very long time,” she revealed, adding that the epiphany that she had nothing to be afraid of made her “angry.”

Britney also asked fans to have some grace, saying in a separate post, “It honestly is weird that in social media the expectations to be perfect is pretty crazy.”

She added, “I’m sharing this because we all seem to alienate behind our phones and computers,” adding she can’t take herself seriously because she cares “too much” about what others think.

