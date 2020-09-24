Report: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich end their engagement

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Just two months after announcing their engagement, Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich have reportedly ended things.

A source tells People the couple decided marriage wasn’t meant to be.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” the source says. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

After dating since March, Max proposed to Demi on July 22 on a Malibu beach. Demi gushed over the proposal in an Instagram post, writing, “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”

And just earlier this month, the two celebrated their six month anniversary with romantic posts expressing their love for one another.

“Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich I love you baby,” Demi, 28, wrote on her Instagram Story.



Max, 29, added, “Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. Cheers to forever.”

Demi and Max have yet to confirm the split.



By Andrea Tuccillo

