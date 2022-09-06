Report: Demi Lovato taking relationship with Jordan Lutes “slowly”

ABC/Paula Lobo

Demi Lovato isn’t rushing when it comes to their new relationship with Jute$ — real name Jordan Lutes — so the two are taking things slow for the time being.

US Weekly spoke to a source close to the pair, who explained why Demi is dialing things back when it comes to romance. “Demi loves that Jute$ is funny, she is really into his personality and they have a ball together,” the insider spilled. “They were introduced by mutual friends and have been taking it slowly, mainly because Demi’s last relationship ended so tragically.”

As you may recall, Demi began dating and quickly became engaged to actor Max Ehrich. The pair called off the wedding and split up in September 2020 after about half a year of dating.

Demi opened up about their failed relationship in last year’s documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. “I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to,” the Grammy nominee admitted. “We were only together four to five months, and like, honestly, it was false advertising.”

With that in mind, the insider continued, “Demi really likes Jute$ but has been fooled before, so she’s taking her time getting to know him.”

The source adds Demi’s friends approve of Jute$. “She really giggles all the time [when] she’s with him,” the spy explained.

Demi and Jute$ were romantically linked last month following the release of their latest album Holy Fvck.

