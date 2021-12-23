Report: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are “taking a break” from their relationship

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Dua Lipa is reportedly stepping into the new year as a single woman. According to a report from People, the “Levitating” singer and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid have gone their separate ways — at least for the time being

“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source told the outlet on Thursday. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

No other information was available regarding the breakup or why the two decided to part ways.

Dua and Anwar, who’s the brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, began dating around June 2019. Speculation that the two had split began in early November when they stopped being seen in public together, and disappeared from each other’s social media posts.

Overall, the duo’s relationship took place out of the spotlight: Dua told British Vogue earlier this year that they liked to keep their personal lives “quite private” from the rest of the world.

“We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see,” she added. “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then O.K., that’s fun.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.