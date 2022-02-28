Report: Ed Sheeran teams with J Balvin for new music video

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ed Sheeran is adding another big collaboration to his growing resume, this time with Latin superstar J Balvin. The “Shivers” singer was spotted in Miami filming what appears to be a music video.

British tabloid Daily Mail reports that Ed was photographed with J Balvin and the two were performing in front of the camera crew. Ed was decked out in a bright-blue shirt with oversized front pockets and white pinstripe pants at the time.

Ed and J Balvin first hinted at a collaboration in September when posting a selfie to Instagram, with a caption translated from Spanish, “Friendship first, business later. The person guides the correct vibe.” He then added in English, “Love Ed Sheeran.”

The two never confirmed what they are working on but considering this latest sighting, we may have new music and a new music video on the horizon.

This isn’t the only mega-collaboration Ed has up his sleeve. Recently, he teamed with pal Taylor Swift for a remix of “The Joker and The Queen.” He also partnered with Camila Cabello for her new song, “BAM BAM,” which comes out on Friday.

