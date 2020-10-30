Report: Halsey gets restraining order against fan

After being harassed by an apparently obsessed fan, Halsey has been granted a temporary restraining order against the guy.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Halsey filed the order last week in Los Angeles Superior Court. The fan is a 27-year-old man who allegedly went to her neighbor’s house four or five times in the past couple of months and asked for her.

At one point, the neighbor said, the fan showed up at their house with a guitar and when told Halsey didn’t live there, he smashed the instrument and left a notebook that he asked to be given to her.

Halsey hired an investigator earlier this month to get information on the guy. The investigator says based on his research, he believes the individual was recently released from a mental hospital. Halsey said in her filing that the guy believes that he and Halsey are in love, and that he has made her “fearful of life.”

The order states that the guy has to stay at least 200 yards away from her and any venue where she’s performing or rehearsing; he’s also not allowed to contact her. He and Halsey have a court date for November 16, when the order expires.

By Andrea Dresdale

