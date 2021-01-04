Report: Harry Styles' romance is "very new" and "very secret"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Citi

Following publication of photos of the two holding hands at his agent’s wedding over the weekend, more details are now emerging about Harry Styles‘ alleged romance with Olivia Wilde, the director of his new film Don’t Worry Darling.

A source tells Page Six, which first published the photos, that the two fell for each other on the set of the movie, which is shooting in Palm Springs, and they were able to spend time alone at James Corden’s nearby house, where Corden is allowing his pal Harry to stay during production.

“This relationship…is very new…they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret,” dished the source, adding, “So everyone was really surprised — and rather delighted — when Harry bought Olivia as his date to the wedding, and introduced her as his girlfriend.”

In fact, the source claims, Harry officiated at the wedding and referred to Wilde in his speech as his girlfriend.

As for their 10-year age difference — she’s 36, he’s 26 — the source claims, “Harry doesn’t give a f*** about that sort of thing. They seem really happy together. He was openly holding hands and kissing Olivia.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s album Fine Line has a chance at reaching number-one in his home country of Great Britain this Friday for the first time — that is, if he’s not blocked from the top spot by evermore, the latest album from his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.