Report: Is Britney Spears buying Drake’s old home?

Steve Granitz/WireImage

ï»¿Britney SpearsÂ ï»¿previously told fans she’sÂ “in the process of buying a new home.”Â Now it appears she may be settlingÂ on buyingÂ Drake‘s estate.

TMZÂ captured Britney checking out the “One Dance” rapper’s Hidden HillsÂ property, dubbed the YOLO Estate, which hit the market on Monday.Â Interest in the sprawling estate has been hot, with TMZ reporting each showing has amassedÂ somewhere between 20 to 30 guests.

Britney andÂ fiancÃ©Â Sam AsghariÂ were among the many spectators, but not much else is known about their visit or what they think about Drake’s old stomping grounds.Â Â

The house is actually three houses combined into one package that’s selling for a coolÂ $14.8 million.Â The estate has its own theater, swimming pool, waterfalls, tennis courts, bars and a recording studio.Â Â

Last month, Britney told fansÂ via Instagram, “It’s time for change!!!!”Â She continued in the post about her current home, “Iâ€™ve lived in this house for 7 years…Iâ€™ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now !!!!”

Britney’s apparent house shopping comes in the wake of reports that sheÂ signed a tell-all book deal worth $15 million, which should help with a down payment on her future place.

Copyright Â© 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.