Report: Justin Bieber nearing deal to sell music catalog for $200 million

While Taylor Swift is working on reclaiming her music catalog, Justin Bieber is reportedly doing the exact opposite.

A report from ﻿The Wall Street Journal ﻿claims Justin is nearing a deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital to sell his music catalog for a lofty $200 million. If approved, this will be Hipgnosis’ largest music-rights acquisition.

As for what’s on the table, the deal covers Justin’s six albums, collaborations and independent music singles over his 15-year career. The singer reportedly has yet to shake hands or sign any papers, so the deal is still in its negotiation stage.

Coincidentally, this won’t be the first Justin that Hipgnosis will acquire a song catalog from — earlier this year, they obtained the song catalog rights to Justin Timberlake‘s music for about $100 million.

Bieber and Hipgnosis’ teams have not responded to requests for comment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.