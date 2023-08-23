Report: Justin Bieber still with Scooter Braun, but working on new album without him

LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

The Scooter Braun drama continues. While various sources have stated that Justin Bieber is still signed to Braun’s management company, SB Projects, a new report claims Justin hasn’t talked to him in a long time, and he’s working on music without him for the first time in his career.

A number of “insiders” tell People it’s been nearly a year since Justin spoke to Scooter, who’s been completely hands-off when it comes to what he’s working on now. This marks the first time in 16 years that Justin’s made an album without Scooter’s involvement.

“Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record,” says the source. “The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

As for reports that Ariana Grande is no longer with Scooter, a source told People Tuesday, “They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction. Yes there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

People also confirmed that Demi Lovato is no longer working with Scooter.

A music industry source previously told Variety that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months” while Braun “steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO.”

The source added, “Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Meanwhile, Braun himself is poking fun at the drama, writing in a social media post, “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

