Report: Justin Bieber’s tour postponed to 2022

Justin Bieber’s tour has reportedly been postponed a second time.

Originally scheduled for last year, the tour, which was supposed to support his 2020 album Changes, was later pushed back to this summer. But Variety now reports that the tour, scheduled to kick off June 2, has been moved to 2022.

Why the move? Variety points out that the tour is supposed to play indoor arenas, and indoor events are still restricted in many states and likely will continue to be for a while. As for why the postponement is only being announced now, Variety speculates that perhaps Justin’s team faced challenges in rescheduling the dates, because so many other artists have moved to 2022 that venues are filling up fast.

Justin’s camp has yet to confirm the rescheduling.

When Justin does hit the road, though, he’ll have two albums’ worth of material to play: the songs on Changes and the songs on his new album, JUSTICE, which features the #1 hit “Peaches,” and the singles “Lonely,” “Holy” and “Anyone.”

