Report: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom move to Australia for upcoming project

ABC/Gavin Bond

Shortly after revealing she moved to Kentucky, Katy Perry has packed her bags and is now living Down Under with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Marie Claire Australia reports the “Roar” singer was spotted at Sydney Airport with 13 bags of luggage. Katy reportedly donned a disguise for her big move and had daughter Daisy Dove with her. Witnesses say the family boarded a private plane to Cairns, and word on the street is they’ll be living there for the next three months.

Bloom has been cast in the movie Wizards! alongside Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott. Deadline reports the movie follows two potheads who find themselves in hot water after getting their hands on some stolen property. It is unknown what role Bloom has in the film.

Last month, Katy revealed on the﻿ Dear Chelsea﻿ podcast that she had been living in Kentucky. As with this new move to Australia, she had been in the Southern state to support her fiancé as he filmed Red Right Hand.

For those wondering how this will affect her PLAY residency in Las Vegas, the concert series picks up on July 29 — giving Katy plenty of time to enjoy the great Down Under with her family.

