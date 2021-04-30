Report: Kelly Clarkson sells her Tennessee home for nearly $7 million

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Kelly Clarkson‘s Tennessee home is finally off the market, according to the New York Post.

The Voice coach has found a buyer for the mansion she shared with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The house, located in Hendersonville, just outside of Nashville, boasts seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and sold for nearly $7 million after being on the market for four years.

Clarkson purchased the home in 2012 and married Blackstock, a music manager, in 2013. The former couple welcomed daughter River Rose in 2014 and son Remington in 2016.

The American Idol winner filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

