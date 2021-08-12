Report: Kelly Clarkson thrilled that judge has upheld her prenup

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In yet another episode in the saga of Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce, the singer is supposedly celebrating the fact that a judge has upheld her prenup, declaring that all her assets and income she earned during their marriage are hers, and not her soon-to-be ex-husband’s.

That’s according to TMZ, which claims that Kelly got the news on Wednesday while she was filming The Voice. Kelly’s estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, had been contesting the prenup, and asked for their property to be divided — including the Montana ranch where he’s currently living — as well as the income she earned in the seven years they were together.

TMZ claims Kelly let out a scream of delight when she heard about the decision, and a celebration started on set, which included her fellow The Voice coaches, including Ariana Grande.

As TMZ notes, the divorce has been “bifurcated,” meaning the ruling that the marriage is over is separated from any ruling over custody and property issues. According to TMZ, the marriage itself should be officially ended within “days.”

