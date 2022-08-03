Report: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are ensuring their new baby has a private childhood

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

Rihanna welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May and, while the two have started to emerge in the public eye — don’t expect them to take their child with them.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the new parents are focused on their newborn’s privacy. “They’re keeping things lowkey so they can enjoy their little family,” the insider spills. “Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple.”

The source adds, “When it was just the two of them, they’d go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they’re a little more protective.”

This aligns with what the “Umbrella” singer said back in March, when she told ELLE﻿ she will be a “psycho” mom when it comes to keeping her kid safe. The singer vowed she will do more than “flip a table” if her child’s privacy is violated, promising, “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky have publicly spoken about the baby’s gender or name. While reports say they welcomed a son, the two have yet to confirm that.

The insider also notes Rihanna is getting ready to transition back to work, adding, “She’s one of the hardest working people out there and she can definitely have it all.” The informant says that the Grammy winner will “be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career.”

