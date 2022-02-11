Report: Rihanna considering baby name that honors her Barbadian heritage

RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Although we don’t know when Rihanna will give birth to her first child, we may know a bit about what she will name her little one.

According to Us Weekly, the “Umbrella” singer will chose a name that honors both her and father ﻿A$AP Rocky﻿’s heritage. “Rihanna wants her Barbados heritage honored when she names her child, [as well as] A$AP’s roots,” a source dished to the outlet. “They want both of their cultures included. It is very important to them to keep where they are from passed down to their child.”

The insider adds Rihanna has her work cut out for her because she “has admiration for so many strong women and men in her family” and that means she has “a lot of names to pick from for a starting point.”

This will be the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 33, who confirmed in a series of intimate photos last month that they were expecting. The two have yet to reveal a due date, or if they’re painting the nursery blue or pink.

But, going off a previous report from Us Weekly, we might get an answer this spring because — according to another one of their alleged insiders — that’s when the baby is due.

