Report: Rihanna is due to give birth this spring

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Rihanna shocked fans this week by confirming she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child — and according to an insider, the two will be welcoming their bundle of joy very soon.

The couple, both 33, have yet to make a formal announcement about the pregnancy, but US Weekly quotes a source who claims the baby is “due this spring.” The source adds, “They’re both very excited.”

The insider claims that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky “shared the exciting news with trusted confidants about a month ago” because they “basically couldn’t” keep it a secret anymore.

As for how the “Umbrella” singer is preparing for motherhood, the insider says she “can’t wait to be a mom!”

“She’s embracing her pregnancy body and sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby,” the spy noted, claiming says Rocky is “definitely treating her like a princess.”

The source predicts that the beauty mogul will “be an amazing mother” because she has “had some practice already with her nieces and nephews.”

The insider also revealed that the pair will “continue working on music and continue other projects” until the big day arrives, at which point they’ll withdraw from the spotlight to put “all their energy into raising a healthy baby.”

The two artists have been romantically linked since January 2020. Rihanna debuted her baby bump over the weekend while out in New York City with the rapper.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.