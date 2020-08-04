Report: Streaming giants in multi-million bidding war for Ariana Grande's tour documentary

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Looks like fans might soon be able to relive Ariana Grande‘s most recent tour. Streaming giants are reportedly clashing over the rights to a film about her Sweetener World Tour.

British publication The Sun reports that Netflix made a strong pitch to earn the exclusive streaming rights for the flick, offering a whopping $5.2 million dollars as their starting offer.

However, Netflix isn’t the only heavy-hitter attempting to sweeten the deal as YouTube also expressed keen interest in getting its hands on the documentary.

Ari’s manager Scooter Braun is among the team that is hammering out negotiations with a league of “big hitters.”

The Sweetener World Tour entertained over 1.3 million people across the globe and ran for a whopping 97 days before wrapping on December 22, 2019.

“She had cameras following her every move on the Sweet­en­er World Tour last year,” a source told The Sun. “Along with her perform­ances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while traveling and during down time.”

However, the film offers more than showing the 27-year-old running a multi-million dollar tour, it also shows an intimate glimpse at who the “7 rings” singer truly is.

“It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too,” the source asserted, adding that cameras actually started rolling following the release of her smash-hit alum Thank U, Next — which reportedly took two weeks to write back in October 2018.

This isn’t the first time fans were able to follow Grande on the road. The Grammy winner previously released a four-part YouTube docu-series about her Dangerous Woman Tour in 2018.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.