Report: Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are staying in locked-down London, "abiding by the rules"

Taylor Swift and her “London Boy” — Joe Alwyn — were spotted together in England’s capital on Monday, and a source tells E! Online that the couple has been there since the New Year, where they rang in 2021 with Joe’s family.

“She is back and forth between Nashville and England spending time with her family and with Joe’s family,” the source dishes, “They take walks in the neighborhood and go on hikes to get fresh air.”

However, since London is currently under a strict lockdown, with all non-essential businesses closed, the source explains that Taylor and Joe have been “abiding by the rules and not leaving the house much.”

Britons are allowed to leave their homes to exercise outdoors, though, which explains why Taylor, Joe and Joe’s mom, Elizabeth, were seen bundled up and masked while strolling together in North London Public Park.

The source explains that when Taylor goes back and forth to see her mom, who’s battling cancer, “Joe comes along.”

The Swifts and the Alwyns “all seem very close and very happy,” the insider notes. “They both know each other’s families well and have spent a lot of time getting to know each other.”

