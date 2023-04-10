Report: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn simply “grew apart”

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Though they kept their relationship private, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn always seemed happy together — and even got along well enough to write a bunch of songs together. But People magazine is now quoting sources as saying that the two “grew apart.”

A source close to the couple tells People that “differences in their personalities” are to blame for the split, adding that they “weren’t the right fit for one another.” As for why it took them six years to figure this out, apparently it’s because Joe and Taylor fell in love while she was out of the spotlight prior to Reputation, so they were “in a bubble.”

“Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way,” claims the source. “But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble.”

Ultimately, the source says, “Taylor didn’t see them working out in the long run.” The split was “not dramatic,” the source adds, noting, “They are friendly. She doesn’t have anything bad to say about Joe. They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now.”

Indeed, Taylor doesn’t exactly have a lot of time to date at the moment: Not only is the Eras Tour underway, she’s still working on rerecording her back catalog.

