Report: The Weeknd considering premiering ﻿’The Idol’﻿ at Cannes

The Weeknd has been pretty secretive about his upcoming HBO show, The Idol, but we might finally learn more about it in May. The singer is reportedly looking to premiere the show at the Cannes Film Festival.

Variety spoke to a source reportedly close to the singer about the potential debut. The Weeknd has previously attended Cannes and is reportedly hopeful the show will be ready in time to be shown there in the spring.

While Cannes is more of a movie premiere destination, several television shows have also made their mark there, such as Twin Peaks: The Return.

The Idol, starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, is about a self-help guru named Tedros and his cult, and their involvement with a rising pop star named Jocelyn.

Fans have previously been treated to three teasers of the upcoming series, but no premiere date has been announced at this time.

