Report: Travis Kelce’s mom thinks Taylor Swift is “very sweet”

L-Donna Kelce, R- Taylor Swift; Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Looks like meeting the parents — at least one of them — is going very well for Taylor Swift.

A source tells People magazine that Donna Kelce, mother of Taylor’s rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, “likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

At Sunday night’s Chiefs/Jets game, Taylor and Donna were seen together in the VIP suite at MetLife Stadium, and Taylor had her arm around her. Travis’ Chiefs ended up defeating the Jets 23-20.

It was Donna’s second game of the day: Earlier, she’d been in Philadelphia watching her son Jason Kelce and his Eagles beat the Washington Commanders.

On the brothers‘ podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis discussed Taylor’s attendance at the Chiefs game in Kansas City earlier this month and said he really got a kick out of the fact that she was sharing high-fives with his mom.

