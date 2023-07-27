Reports: Ariana Grande is now “full-on dating” Ethan Slater as he allegedly files for divorce

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are very much a couple, according to a report from People magazine.

An insider told the publication that the Wicked costars were “very sweet to each other and often seen laughing together” on set when the movie began filming, but everyone assumed they were friends. “Everyone just thought they were both happily married, though, and didn’t expect them to end up dating,” the insider added.

Now that both are separated from their spouses — something People says happened before the two hooked up — the insider said Ariana and Slater, a Tony-nominated Broadway star, are “full-on dating,” and she “really likes” him.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported July 26 that according to legal documents it had obtained, Slater has filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. The high school sweethearts married in 2018 and welcomed their first child last year.

A source told People that the split has been “devastating” for Lilly.

Ari plays Glinda and Slater plays Boq in the film adaptation of Wicked, which has been scheduled for release in November of 2024; the SAG-AFTRA strike might affect that.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.